Halloween Is Coming So Here Are 10 Of Our Fave Celebrity Costumes
Get inspired!
Halloween is swiftly approaching and for many of us, it’s an occasion well worth celebrating because it’s the perfect excuse to throw together an impressive costume, eat candy and party with our friends.
There are literally endless possibilities for costumes but to help inspire you for Halloween 2021, we have gone ahead and thrown together a list of some of our FAVE celebrity Halloween costumes and boy oh boy, are there some doozies.
Gomez & Morticia - Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Post Malone - Rita Ora
The Olsen Twins – Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
Fembot – Kendall Jenner
The Nutty Professor – The Weeknd
Hilary Clinton - Katy Perry
Marge Simpson - Emily Ratajkowski
Regina George’s Mum – Busy Phillips
And last but definitely not least, Heidi Klum EVER SINGLE YEAR! We couldn’t decide which was our favourite so here are a handful of Heidi’s best costumes.
Old Lady
Jessica Rabbit
Princess Fiona
Hindu Goddess
Apes
Michael Jackson Thriller
