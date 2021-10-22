Halloween Is Coming So Here Are 10 Of Our Fave Celebrity Costumes

Halloween is swiftly approaching and for many of us, it’s an occasion well worth celebrating because it’s the perfect excuse to throw together an impressive costume, eat candy and party with our friends.

There are literally endless possibilities for costumes but to help inspire you for Halloween 2021, we have gone ahead and thrown together a list of some of our FAVE celebrity Halloween costumes and boy oh boy, are there some doozies.

Gomez & Morticia - Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Post Malone - Rita Ora

The Olsen Twins – Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

Fembot – Kendall Jenner

The Nutty Professor – The Weeknd

Hilary Clinton - Katy Perry

Marge Simpson - Emily Ratajkowski

Regina George’s Mum – Busy Phillips

And last but definitely not least, Heidi Klum EVER SINGLE YEAR! We couldn’t decide which was our favourite so here are a handful of Heidi’s best costumes.

Old Lady

Jessica Rabbit

Princess Fiona

Hindu Goddess

Apes

Michael Jackson Thriller

