Halle Berry Scores Multi-Film Deal After Her Directorial Debut Hits #1 On Netflix

She was one of the biggest actors of the noughties and now she’s back with a vengeance; Halle Berry has been breaking down walls and defying all expectations with the release of her directorial debut, Bruised.

The flick follows a disgraced MMA fighter, Jackie Justice, who has to re-enter the ring when the son she gave up re-enters her life, forcing her to brutally fight both her demons and anyone standing between her and success.

While the film received a mixed critical response, the ridiculous viewership (over 48M hours in the first week of release) has encouraged Netflix to sign a multi-film deal with Berry, who will be producing, directing and starring in future projects from our streaming overlords.

Bruised acts as a return to form for Berry, whose presence has been somewhat understated over the last decade. While she was one of the biggest names of the late 90s/early 2000s, Berry had seemingly taken a low-profile during the 2010s, with her biggest cinematic appearances being in X-Men: Days Of Future Past and John Wick: Chapter 3.

Could the Berry-ssance be upon us? We can’t wait to find out!

