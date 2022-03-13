Hailey Bieber Rushed To Hospital Following Brain Scare On Weekend!

Hailey Bieber has confirmed reports she had been admitted to hospital with a brain scare after experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

The wife of mega-artist Justin, Hailey took to social media on Saturday to describe the "medical emergency".

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Bieber posted on Instagram.

TMZ reported that she had been rushed to a Palm Springs hospital with a condition that affected her motor skills. She confirmed doctors discovered a small blood clot on her brain.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she wrote.

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

The 25-year-old confirmed she has now fully recovered.

