H&M Have Released Matching Dog & Owner Jumpers!

What’s better than cuddling up on the couch with your pet pooch?

Cuddling up on the couch IN MATCHING JUMPERS with your pet pooch!

H&M have announced a new collaboration with Pringle of Scotland, releasing a range of outfits for doggos and their owners.

The sporty knitwear range is beyond pawdorable and is a part of their new Conscious line - clothing that has been made with the environment in mind, made from organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Take a peak at some of the collection below!

The range is only available on the UK H&M site for the time being, but fingers crossed this heads over to Aussie shores!

Otherwise, it might be time to hit up your friends and relatives in the UK!

