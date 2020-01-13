Gymea North Public Is Accepting ‘Back To School’ Supply Donations For Kids Affected By Bushfires!

How you can help!

In another case of the community banding together to help those impacted by the bushfires, parents from Gymea North Public School have established a donation drive to help provide kids with much-needed school supplies!

This morning we spoke to Rebecca, the organiser of this fantastic benefit, who discussed what happened at the recent donation drive, and explained what’s needed at tomorrow’s fundraiser.

Take a listen:

If you’re interested in donating ‘back to school’ supplies for bushfire affected kids, click HERE!

Zoe P

Gymea North Public School
