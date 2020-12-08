Gwen Stefani Reintroduces Herself With New Tune

Hailing back to her time in No Doubt and the peak of her incredible solo career, Gwen Stefani has returned to literally reintroduce herself with her new song 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'.

The song has early 00's written all over it and is bound to be the song of the Summer.

Gwen has been recreating some of her old looks and we agree with the fans when they say she looks EXACTLY like she did 25 years ago!

You can get your hands on 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!