Guys, There’s Rumours About JT Giving Latrell Mitchell A Tour Of Townsville

The Rugby League rumour mill is working overtime right now, with the whispers of player movements high on rotation.

Latrell Mitchell and Valentine Holmes are two names on the lips of Townsville footy fans.

These two have been rumoured to be in talks with the North Queensland Cowboys, but there has been no confirmation about contracts.

What’s the latest though? Well, Sporting News are reporting that Roosters player Latrell Mitchell is heading to tropical Townsville this week under the guidance of tour operator, Johnathan Thurston.

Castle Hill, the Strand, Crystal Creek, Frosty Mango- there’s a lot to see, if the Tigers don’t score Latrell before Greeny does.

We’d love to have the 22-year-old in Cowboys colours in 2020, so keep an eye out and let us know if you spot the Sydney Roosters star in NQ!