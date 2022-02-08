Guys, A Friends Musical Is Coming To Canberra

Guys this is a big deal! We have just been told that some of favourite friends are coming to Canberra.

The Canberra Theatre will be hosting the 'Friends! The Musical Parody!' at the Playhouse from the 13th to 15th of July. The musical has previously been shown in New York and Las Vegas and has been super popular.

The musical includes all your favourite characters as they navigate love, life, friendship and true unagi! The musical sounds super fun and pre-sale for tickets are on sale now with the remainder going live on Tuesday 15 February at 9am.

You can head to the Canberrra Theatre website to purchase now.