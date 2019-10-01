Guy Sebastian Will Host This Years ARIA Awards!

It's been a huge year for Guy Sebastian and it's about to get even more exciting! The Aussie singer has been announced as the host of this years ARIA Awards!

We couldn't agree more, Guy is the right errm.... Guy for the job! Sebastian’s no stranger to the ARIAs, having won 4 ARIA Awards from 27 nominations.

The awards will take place on the 27th November and when speaking about his new role, Guy said; "I am so pumped and honoured to be hosting the 2019 ARIA Awards. The Australian music industry is so diverse and I can’t wait to celebrate with you all as we unite to recognise and celebrate how much talent we have to offer the world,”

We can't WAIT to see what happens, congrats Guy!

