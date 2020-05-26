- Entertainment NewsGuy Sebastian Says He Was Accused Of Bringing Coronavirus To Australia After Visit To Wuhan
Guy Sebastian Says He Was Accused Of Bringing Coronavirus To Australia After Visit To Wuhan
They even brought up Aus idol robbery
Speaking with the Hit Network this morning, Guy reminisced about his trip to Wuhan late last year, attending a music festival.
After revealing he was there when patient zero got diagnosed with COVID-19, Guy says he copped a bit of flack from fans.
`"First he goes and takes the crown from Shannon, then he starts Coronavirus!"
LISTEN FOR MORE:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.