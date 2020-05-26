Guy Sebastian Says He Was Accused Of Bringing Coronavirus To Australia After Visit To Wuhan

They even brought up Aus idol robbery

Speaking with the Hit Network this morning, Guy reminisced about his trip to Wuhan late last year, attending a music festival. 

After revealing he was there when patient zero got diagnosed with COVID-19, Guy says he copped a bit of flack from fans. 

`"First he goes and takes the crown from Shannon, then he starts Coronavirus!"

