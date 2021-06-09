Guess What? Your Dog Can Tell If You're Lying

You know when you watch a movie and you see the dog doesn't like the suspected bad guy? Or maybe you find your own dog doesn't seem to trust certain people they come across.

WELL, it turns out our dogs might just know if you're lying. In a new study by researchers at Japan's Kyoto University, dogs can detect if you're being dishonest.

You see, our doggo friends pick up our gestures and cues so well that they can distrust humans that lie to them. The study showed a team of scientists pointing to different containers - some were filled with treats that was hidden inside and some had no treats at all.

First off, they pointed to the full container and the dog immediately ran to it. Then, they did the same thing but with the empty container and the dog ran to it. But then, the third time they tried it, the dog refused to go!

Kyoto University researcher, Akiko Takaoka spoke about their intelligence.

"Dogs have more sophisticated social intelligence than we thought. This social intelligence evolved selectively in their long life history with humans", they said.

So, there you have it! Don't even try lying to your doggos!

