'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Director Says Fans Should Brace Themselves For The Unexpected

Can you believe it’s been five years since we’ve had a Guardians of the Galaxy movie?!

We're finding it hard to accept we’ve had an entire Spider-Man trilogy since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 came out in 2017, but it's true!

Throughout these unpredictable times, series’ writer/director James Gunn has been chipping away at the conclusion to his saga, which is set to drop sometime in 2023.

Catch the Marvel announcement that got us excited:

In a recent interview with Collider, Gunn reassured fans the film is well on its way while also revealing the flick might be a little different to its predecessors.

“I’m really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas… They were all really, really, really stoked. But also… It’s different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.”

While we know the movie will probably have a killer retro soundtrack and an exceedingly charismatic cast, we’re erring on the side of caution; after Yondu’s death in Guardians 2, we know James Gunn isn’t afraid to pull the rug out from under us.

