Grim Discovery Of Missing Man In WA National Park

A tragic end in the search for a man missing in the Great Southern as police announce the grim recovery.

In a statement on Monday morning, police said they had found a body in the Stirling Range believed to be that of missing 26-year-old Muhummad Ferdiansah.

The alarm was raised after Mr Ferdiansah's vehicle was found abandoned in the Mt Toolbrunup car park on Saturday.

On Sunday a land and air search were launched with crews scouring the second-highest peak in the Stirling Ranges, behind Bluff Knoll.

SES volunteers from Albany, Mt Barker and Gnowangerup were involved in the search, along with a police helicopter, police drones and staff from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.

A recovery operation is now underway as police believe it is the body is Mr Ferdiansah.

Authorities have notified his family of the sad development.

A spike in rescues has prompted a warning from emergency services after two hikers were rescued at Bluff Knoll in the first weekend of 2022.

SES crews have also attended a cliff fall in West Cape Howe National Park, a bushfire in Albany and a search near Denmark this year already.

