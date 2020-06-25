Griffith City Council COVID-19 Relief Grant Program Opening Soon

Griffith City Council's new Relief Grant program has thrown a lifeline to community groups, not-for-profit organisations and sporting bodies in the Griffith Local Government Area affected by the COVID-19 pandemic..

Council’s COVID-19 Relief Grant for the 2020/2021 financial year will open on 1 July 2020.

A maximum of $5,000 is available for each eligible application, with the funds to be used for projects aimed at assisting organisations affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Councillor Doug Curran put forward a Notice of Motion suggesting a number of strategies to assist residents and businesses severely affected by COVID-19, including the new Relief Grant.

“Council recognises that organisations and community groups delivering essential services to the local community have been impacted during the pandemic,” said Councillor Curran.

“Under this new Grant we have made a total of $100,000 available. This is just one of the ways we are supporting our community during these exceptional times.”

The Relief Grant will be open on July 1, 2020 and will close when available funds are exhausted. Each application will be assessed monthly and approved by Council.

To be eligible, applicants must provide details of how the COVID-19 lockdown has impacted their organisation and how the funds will address that impact.

Mayor John Dal Broi is encouraging affected groups to submit an application.

“I’d urge any local organisations who are eligible to look at making a submission as soon as it opens,” Councillor Dal Broi said.

“I’m happy that we are able to lend support to the Griffith community in this way.”

For more information, you can contact Council’s Community Development Officer, Tanya Aramini on 6962 8100 or email [email protected]

Application forms can be found at www.griffith.nsw.gov.au/grants or by contacting Council.

