Greta Thunberg Sings To World Leaders Outside COP26 Climate Summit

While world leaders were pitching and pleading and dodging discussions on climate change, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg sang a little ditty outside the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Filmed singing “You can shove your climate crisis up your arse”, the polarising climate activist was joined by crowds of protesters condemning world leaders attending the conference for not doing enough to address the climate crisis.

“Change is not going to come from inside there,” she told the crowd. “That is not leadership; this is leadership.”

Thunberg decried “people in power” attending COP26 are “pretending to take our future seriously” with empty promises.

“We say no more blah, blah, blah,” she continued. “No more exploitation of people and nature and the planet.”

Although the teen activist was not invited to speak at the summit, her presence outside the conference helped secure over a million signatures on a petition asking for an end to fossil-fuel investments, transparency around national emissions, $100 billion in support for vulnerable countries, “climate policies that protect workers,” and maintenance of the 1.5-degree target.

