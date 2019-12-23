Greta Thunberg Has Tweeted Out About The Australian Bushfire Crisis

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has thrust the Australian Bushfire crisis into the international spotlight after tweeting about the fires.

The Swedish teen shared a video report highlighting the fierce impact of the fires, asking how events like these are still not enough for leaders to act on climate change.

“Not even catastrophes like these seem to bring any political action. How is this possible?” she wrote.

“Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That's what has to change. Now.”

She also retweeted these heartbreaking photos of cockatoos falling dead from the extreme heat.

Greta isn’t the first celebrity activist to draw attention to the crisis.

Last month, Leonardo DiCaprio shared the viral video of a woman rescuing one of the thousands of koalas who fell victim to the fires in Port Macquarie:

Overall, the fires have received minimal coverage overseas, forcing Twitter users to start using the hashtag #AustraliaFires (rather than #nswbushfires) to generate more exposure.

Last week, two volunteer firefighters were killed on their way to protect lives and properties in NSW, bringing the state death toll since November up to eight.

In South Australia, 72 homes were destroyed in the Adelaide Hills fire this weekend, taking the life of a 69-year-old man.

Over 200 fires are still burning across the country.

