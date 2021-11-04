Greta Thunberg Announces She's Going Net-Zero On Swearing

Our favourite climate change warrior has announced she is taking a bold new initiative; Greta Thunberg will be going net-zero on swearing, effective immediately.

The announcement comes a day after the young activist was filmed singing ‘You can shove your climate crisis up your a**’ at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, calling out world leaders and major corporations who chose to comment on climate change without making any action.

Catch the profanity-free version of Greta's new anthem:

COP26 marks something of a leap for Greta, who has recently started travelling solo after turning 18.

While some light swearing has drawn out her critics (with Brexit leader Nigel Farage calling her ‘slightly disturbed’), we have to respect the hustle and consistency the multi-award-winning environmentalist has displayed.

