Greenmount To Open Earlier

From this week, Greenmount Homestead will open from 9am to 1pm, Monday to Wednesday.

It will also open 9am to 1pm on the last Sunday of each month.

This will replace previous opening times of 10am to 2pm.

The earlier opening is in response to feedback from both the public and volunteers, looking to start their day at the homestead earlier.

Moving into the warmer months, the 9am start will also allow visitors the chance to explore the grounds before temperatures rise too much.

Group tours of Greenmount Homestead – along with other council-owned museums – can now be booked online through the council website.

To book a tour, go to mackay.qld.gov.au/facilities/council_facilities2/historical_centres

Greenmount Homestead (five kilometres west of Walkerston) is one of Mackay's most valued historic tourism attractions.

Greenmount was developed by AA Cook on the cattle run first taken up by Captain John Mackay and was gifted to the city by the Cook Family in 1984. The grounds contain a number of buildings including a 1915 Queenslander homestead, which houses a collection of more than 20,000 historical items.

For more information, head to www.mackay.qld.gov.au/greenmount