Green Island Resort, The Latest Pandemic Casualty

In a major blow for the Far North's tourism industry, Green Island Resort has confirmed it will temporarily close after the school holidays.

The latest fallout of lockdowns on key tourism markets the extended stay-at-home orders across NSW and Victoria have propelled the iconic resort to close its doors.

Green Island Resort owners Quicksilver Group said the lack of forward bookings while interstate borders remain shut is to blame.

Managing director Tony Baker said it was an incredibly difficult and challenging decision, but the situation became untenable once Victoria went into lockdown.

“We just couldn’t continue to try and keep trading out there as the occupancy (rate) is, post the holiday period.”

“Really once Victoria went into lockdown we saw quite a significant drop in business,” he said.

“And while many people have held on to their bookings and haven’t cancelled, the longer the closure in Victoria, the more cancellations we’ve seen flowing through.” - MD Tony Baker

Day-trips to the island won't be affected with limited staff kept on to cater for those visitors.

