Great gift ideas for tech-savvy loved ones

Y’know those people who just get technology? Nothing makes them happier than fiddling with the latest gadget, or improving the connectivity of blah to blah blah. We’re… obviously not that technologically gifted. But we certainly know those who are and have compiled this list of cracker pressies to get them grinning from Bluetooth headphoned ear to Bluetooth headphoned ear.

Apple TV

Stunning and true to life picture quality from their iTunes content and apps like Netflix. Your techy mate can even do voice commands to Siri!

The JBL Horizon Clock Radio

Your tech friend will dig the Bluetooth connectivity, meaning they can choose to wake up to traditional buzzing or their fave playlist.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

These bad boys have – count ‘em - 11 levels of noise cancelling. Whether on a gaming binge or a music time-out, your techy pal can get fully immersed.

Google Nest Hub

Help them manage their connected smart devices, make voice calls with Google Duo, and get daily tasks done, hands-free. Easy to use and just, well, really cool.

Ninetendo Switch Console

Traditional console gamers and handheld fans alike dig this nifty lil’ unit. If there’s one thing your techy friend likes, it’s gaming. With the Switch, they can do it anywhere!

Ring Video Doorbell

Motion sensors and two-way communication means your techy friend can have good chats with the pizza delivery guy. Oh, and keep their house safe and secure.

With Harvey Norman, knocking Christmas gifts out of the park is easier than chewing on a candy cane. And boy, is that easy!