Grace Tame’s Inspiring Message For Sexual Assault Survivors On International Women’s Day
"We’re so much more than our story"
This International Women’s Day, we caught up with the 2021 Australian of The Year, Grace Tame, to discuss what this year’s theme ‘Choose To Challenge’ means to her.
During our chat, the 26-year-old activist delivered a very inspiring message for survivors of sexual assault and all Australians.
Take a listen:
If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au.