Grab Your Gym Gear, Beyoncè Has Dropped Her Own Workout Routine

You can be sure anything Beyoncè touches, releases or sneezes on... we will buy it and that includes her new workout videos.

Bey has teamed up with uber-chic fitness brand Peleton for a collaboration that has seen her sign a multi-year deal to release cycle workouts, at-home fitness plans, and even meditation.

The first Beyoncé-curated class, a 30-minute cycling class, is now live on the Peleton app. Yoga, strength and run classes will roll out this week with more in the coming months

When talking about the partnership, Bey said "Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys, I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves..."

