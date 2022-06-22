Grab Your Crucifix Necklace, Cruel Intentions Is Being Made Into A TV Show

It was the film that crafted the adolescent years of many of us and also had eyebrows raised by touching on themes of bisexuality, drug addiction and betrayal.

It was the original Euphoria.

Now Cruel Intentions is set to become a TV series. The original movie from 1999 starred Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe and more and now rumour is the tales of the snooty upper east side NYC 'highschool students' (and we use the term LOOSELY) will be made into a very 2022 series.

This series will apparently be set in Washington DC, some of the original production team behind the movie are set to be involved in the show and it will be written by the same writers behind the Amazon Prime Video adaption of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series.

Will Reese or any of the OGs be involved? We can only hope!

No word yet on when the series will drop but we have everything crossed (necklaces and all!).

