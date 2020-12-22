Grab Your Beanies, It Looks Like Some Aussies Are About To Have A White Christmas!

If you feel like the weather has been super weird lately, you are not alone!

Just you wait until you see the forecast for the rest of this week, with some Aussie regions set to have the chilliest temperatures on Christmas Day and even possible chances of snow in the middle of summer!

You can thank the unique La Nina weather patterns for that.

The Bureau of Meteorology and weather forecasters are predicting that Tasmanians could wake to a light dusting of snowflakes in mountain ranges near Hobart on Christmas morning.

A minimum temperature of just 9°C is forecast for Hobart on Friday, with the mercury likely falling to below 0°C on the peak of Kunanyi/Mount Wellington.

And while the rest of the weather forecasts for other major cities look like it'll be just as chilly and drizzly on Christmas, it also looks like Boxing Day will be the best day to whip out the sunscreen and the rest of the bevies with sunshine and high temperatures across Australia!

Anyway, here is the rest of the latest Christmas weather forecast for the week:

SYDNEY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Max 25

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Min 18 Max 27

Friday: Light shower or two. Min 18 Max 23

Saturday: Possible shower. Min 19 Max 27

MELBOURNE

Wednesday: Cloudy. Max 19

Thursday: Possible shower. Min 14 Max19

Friday: Partly cloudy. Min 12 Max 21

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Min 12 Max 30

BRISBANE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Max 32

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Min 21 Max 28

Friday: Possible shower. Min 21 Max 27

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Min 20 Max 28

ADELAIDE

Wednesday: Cloud clearing. Max 24

Thursday: Cloud clearing. Min 13 Max 27

Friday: Sunny. Min 13 Max 29

Saturday: Sunny. Min 16 Max 34

PERTH

Wednesday: Very hot and sunny. Max 39

Thursday: Very hot and sunny. Min 22 Max 40

Friday: Mostly sunny. Min 21 Max 35

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Min 20 Max 33

