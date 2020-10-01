Grab Baskin-Robbins On The GC To Celebrate Trolls World Tour & Support Beyond Blue!

Keen for some ice cream? SO ARE WE! Keen for some Trolls-themed ice cream? OF COURSE YOU ARE!

Ice cream gods, Baskin-Robbins, have joined forces with Beyond Blue and Universal Pictures to launch a nationwide initiative that will serve up kindness and happiness online in an effort to turn social media trolling on its head.

Baskin-Robbins are donating $1 to Beyond Blue (up to $20,000) each time an Aussie sprinkles positivity online by posting someone a compliment using #TrollForGood. How cute is that?!

Baskin-Robbins will also donate $1 to Beyond Blue for every limited edition Troll-themed ice cream cup or cone purchased in-store throughout September and October.

Honestly, just look at it:

Get.in.my.stomach Get.in.my.stomach

So, where can you get your hands on some delish ice cream on the GC? You can get your Troll-themed ice cream cup or cone in-store at Ashgrove, Coolangatta, Coomera, Helensvale, Labrador, Nerang, Robina and Surfers Paradise.

But like, if you're really keen, you can just go visit them all, right? With an ice cream like that, as if you wouldn't!

The best part is you can transform your ice cream into a fabulous rainbow creation, complete with fairy floss, glitter sprinkles, mini-marshmallows and a heart-shaped rainbow lollipop. YUUUUM!

Brb goin' to Baskin!

