Governments Pledge $312 Million To Fix Ruined Roads Across Northern NSW

The recovery of flood-affected communities in regional NSW will be given a boost thanks to a $312 million pledge to rebuild damaged roads.

The promise will not only allow roads to be fixed, but improve transport infrastructure to better hold the impact of natural disasters.

A federal and NSW government's regional roads and transport recovery package, the important infrastructure will ensure resilient transport sites are rebuilt and strengthened.

Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the Morrison Government's funding will allow communities to fight back quicker following the catastrophic floods earlier this year.

"Delivering the vital infrastructure that flood-affected communities need will help them get back on their feet now and position them to better withstand the impact of similar events in the future," said Joyce.

"This is part of our plan to build the infrastructure that will make our communities and our nation as strong as possible as quickly as possible."

Bridget McKenzie, Minister for National Recovery and Resilience said the commitment will allow regional communities to safeguard against weather conditions out of their control.

"This new funding will facilitate disaster recovery across the road and transport network in flood-impacted regional and rural communities in northern NSW, which will help them return to normal sooner," McKenzie said.

"Funding will support construction of new roads, upgrades to corridors like drainage improvements, and strengthening road surfaces to better withstand flood events."

In partnership with local councils, NSW Regional Transport Minister Sam Farraway said the road upgrades will leave a lasting impact and drive the transportation network forward.

"We are focused on doing what we can to ensure the people of the North Coast are connected and can keep moving, now and into the future," Farraway said.

"This funding boost isn’t just about restoring roads damaged by floods, it’s about building stronger roads, bridges and rail to better withstand the next major natural disaster."

