Government snubs drought-affected southern rangelands

WA farmers in the southern rangelands have been left devastated after the entire region missed out on the Federal Government’s multimillion-dollar drought-assistance program.

Despite many farmers in the region experiencing the worst drought in decades, not a single council in the southern rangelands will the receive the much-needed funding, after the Government announced the 35 councils in WA that will be part of the program.

Following the announcement, State Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan, North West Central MLA Vince Catania and City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder chief executive John Walker immediately went in to bat for the suffering farmers – reaching out the Federal Government and chasing answers following the surprising decision.

To put it into context, The Drought Communities Program injects up to $1 million into drought-affected councils who are then able to distribute the funds.

North West Central MLA Vince Catania has called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit the region himself to see the devastation first hand.