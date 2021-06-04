Government On Hunt For New Taste of Tasmania Festival Host

Attention! The state government is calling for a NEW operator to host The Taste of Tasmania Festival this year!

This comes after reports that the Hobart City Council has chosen to step back from organising the city’s summer highlight event of the year.

Premier Peter Gutwein said they will be taking submissions this weekend for anyone who is interested in running the $1.6 million Taste style event over Hobart’s waterfront this Christmas/New Year’s.

Many people including Hobart Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds are very pleased that the government is actively seeking a partner for the Taste of Tasmania.

Reynolds said, “The Taste of Tasmania generates huge economic and social benefits to Tasmania, not just Hobart, worth around $47 million a year to the state”.

The event holds significant importance to the tourism and hospitality sector, and the broader economy.

Expression Of Interest For New Taste Of Tasmania Operators:

However, earlier in May, Reynold was reported on the City of Hobart website saying

“If the festival was to go ahead this year, it would not be able to meet the high expectations of our community, sponsors, visitors and stakeholders and that could damage the long-term sustainability of the event”.

She said,

“The Taste of Tasmania’s reputation is too important to risk. Instead, this forced hiatus has given us an opportunity to stop, take stock of what has been successfully built over many years, and take the necessary steps towards a more sustainable future for the festival".

Despite The Taste of Tasmania festival being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Gutwein is still hopeful for this year's event.

According to The Mercury Gutwein said,

“Getting out on the waterfront over the holiday period is an iconic part of the Hobart calendar, and as I have said, I do not want to see locals and businesses miss out on an event two years in a row”.

To help the conducting of the event, Gutwein said that financial support and the use of Hobart’s iconic PW1 venue will be available from the Tasmanian Government.

Expression of interests will run until 30 June.

