GOTCHA! Ben Affleck Has Been Caught With A Secret Private Insta Account

F4F? Ben Affleck has been caught out by fans in a supposed secret private Instagram account!

The account, which is not-so-secret anymore, has 3 followers and is following 14 accounts.

The bio reads, "just a dad who sometimes makes movies" with a link to Eastern Congo Initiative, his non-profit organisation.

I took it upon myself to send him a message:



Original, I like it. Original, I like it.

What's confusing is he already has an Insta with 4.3 million followers! Sounds like he wants to break up his public & private life? Can we blame him?!

Want to know what Ben Affleck's ~secret Instagram account is? Find out below!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.