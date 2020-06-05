GOTCHA! Ben Affleck Has Been Caught With A Secret Private Insta Account
Can we follow you?
F4F? Ben Affleck has been caught out by fans in a supposed secret private Instagram account!
The account, which is not-so-secret anymore, has 3 followers and is following 14 accounts.
The bio reads, "just a dad who sometimes makes movies" with a link to Eastern Congo Initiative, his non-profit organisation.
I took it upon myself to send him a message:
Original, I like it.
What's confusing is he already has an Insta with 4.3 million followers! Sounds like he wants to break up his public & private life? Can we blame him?!
Want to know what Ben Affleck's ~secret Instagram account is? Find out below!
