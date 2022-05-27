Goodfellas Actor Ray Liotta Dies Suddenly, Aged 67

Tributes have flowed for American actor Ray Liotta who died suddenly at the age of 67.

Known for playing leading roles in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, Liotta died in his sleep in the Caribbean nation of the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a film.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today's Morning Agenda - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

A well-loved actor, both among fans and colleagues, Liotta was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in 1986's Something Wild.

Liotta also portrayed singer Frank Sinatra in the TV movie The Rat Pack in 1998 and starred opposite Brad Pitt in the 2012 film Killing Them Softly.

But Liotta was best known for playing real-life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's 1990’s cult classic "Goodfellas".

Goodfellas co-star Robert De Niro, said in an emailed statement: "I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.

While, Lorraine Bracco who played opposite Liotta in Goodfellas, tweeted that she was, “utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray".

"I can be anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favourite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same … Ray Liotta." - Lorraine Bracco

Seth Rogen tweeted "such a lovely, talented and hilarious person" with whom he made some of his favourite scenes in the 2009 comedy Observe and Report.

"Working with him was one of the great joys of my career," Rogen tweeted. "A true legend of immense skill and grace." - Seth Rogen

While, Alessandro Nivola, who recently appeared with Liotta in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark wrote: "I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles."

"The scenes we did together were among the all-time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious and generous with his praise for other actors. Too soon.” - Alessandro Nivola

Liotta, who was engaged, leaves behind a daughter from his previous marriage.

Vale Ray Liotta

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.