Good News For The Love Birds: Weddings Are Back In NSW

For those desperate to tie the knot, you’ll be happy to know that weddings are officially back on in New South Wales.

But with plenty of rules and restrictions you may be wondering is it worth it?

Let’s break down the rules so you can decide whether to start planning the your big day or wait it out!

Thanks to the rising vaccination rates, the government has given the green light for small wedding services to go ahead but no gatherings or receptions are allowed afterwards.

Eleven people are allowed to attend all up but that only includes a maximum of five guests.

The Wedding Party includes two people getting married, two witnesses, one person conducting the service and one person recording the event.

But wait, there's more...

Those living in Greater Sydney cannot go to a wedding in a regional area and the ceremony must not be in a household.

There is also some fine print for Hot Spot LGA residents.

More information is available on the state government’s website.

