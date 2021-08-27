Good News For Local Business As Canberra Reaches 209 Active Cases

Today Canberra had an increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the second outbreak began. There were 21 new cases of COVID-19. 15 of these new cases have links to current exposure sites, while ACT Health is investigating the source of 6 of these. There have been 211 recorded since the beginning of the outbreak. 2 of these cases have recovered from bringing the ACT's current active cases to 209. Over 3,499 tests were collected across the ACT yesterday from both Government and private providers. At the press conference today, Andrew Barr mentioned an update to restrictions and lockdown post 2 September will be provided during the middle of next week.

The hospitalisations in the second outbreak have increased to 11 people, with 1 in ICU.

Of the cases that have been linked to the current exposure site, there has been an increase in 3 sites:

Lyneham High School: 41 cases to 46 cases

Fiction Nightclub: 33 cases to 34 cases

Bright Bees Earning Learning Centre: 11 cases to 15

Exposure Sites

ACT Health will also be updating the exposure sites on the website. They will begin to archive locations once more than 14 days has elapsed since the date of exposure. There are 247 active exposure sites, and Canberrans are encouraged to check the website frequently.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations in the ACT remain strong, with 60% of the population aged 12 years or older currently with at least 1 dose of the vaccine. Minister Barr was impressed with the vaccination numbers of the 30-39 years aged group with 90% of people booked in or has received at least 1 dose of a vaccine.

Retail and Small Business Update

Some essential businesses will now be required to operate using click and collect for contactless pickup or delivery only. The Government have announced this to ensure the safety of Canberrans. This will extend to all businesses that sell hardware and building supplies, agricultural and rural supplies, pet stores, and businesses that predominately sell essential office supplies. Only tradespeople will continue to be able to enter hardware and building supply stores.

Good news for small non-essential businesses as click and collect or click and delivery services will also extend to small and local retail businesses. There is a restriction put in place as no more than two people can be present on the premises at any one time. Businesses with 20 or fewer full-time employees as of 12 August 2021 will be permitted to operate in this way.

All other non-essential businesses that have been unable to operate in lockdown can now have up to two people enter their premise for emergency purposes, essential maintenance work, accepting deliveries that cannot be delayed or diverted to home, or to provide urgent and essential services for the administration of the business (e.g payroll services).

For more information click here.

Construction Industry

Minister Barr has announced changes to the construction industry beginning Friday the 3rd of September. More to be announced soon.

More to come…

Listen to our COVID-19 wrap: