Goldfields Gifts go to Kids in Need

Over 300 shoeboxes filled with gifts are making their way around the world to children in need, courtesy of families in the Goldfields.

Every year since 2006, residents in the Goldfields have been encouraged to help children in need by jumping on board with the national initiative and filling a shoebox with "love" as well as other gifts.

Many of these presents are distributed throughout Asia and the Pacific Islands, and often these boxes will have to "go on yaks or buffalos, horse and carts, canoes and boats - whatever it takes to get them to the kids".

Tracey McCartney is involved with the local church and one of the organisors of the yearly drive.

"It's pretty amazing. They hold the box and they're super excited and so happy - and the haven't even opened it yet."

The boxes all contain something to wear, something to play with and love, something for personal hygiene and school, and something "special". In it's 14th year, the initiative has helped thousands of children.