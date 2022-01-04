Gold Coasters Scramble For RAT Kits After Website Reveals 'In Stock' Locations

Gold Coasters have flooded their local chemists and supermarkets after a website which lists locations you can find rapid antigen tests was released overnight.

The new website went live last night and lists several locations across the city where rapid antigen tests are available as many other locations struggle to keep up with demand.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The website ‘Find a RAT’ was created by PipeLabs employee Matt Hayward and was launched last night.

As a result of the new website, pharmacies and shops have been hit hard with lines of people on the hunt for Rapid Antigen Tests which are becoming more difficult to find as supply dwindles across the city.

Users are able to jump onto the website and mark a store with either a green tick which means the tests are ‘in stock’, orange for ‘low stock’ and red for ‘no stock’.

The website comes as the Government denies requests to make rapid antigen tests free of charge for everyone.

The requests for free tests are backed by Professional Pharmacists Australia and opposition leader Anthony Albanese, who believe tests should not only go to Australians who can afford them.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.