Gold Coast Tourism Receives $10M Boost Ahead Of Border Reopening

The Federal Government have pledged a $10 million boost to the Gold Coast tourism sector, days before the state's grand reopening to international and domestic travellers.

The much-anticipated border opening is set to coincide with a busy Christmas holiday season.

The pledge is part of the Federal Government's Recovery for Regional Tourism program, utilising all the Gold Coast has to offer.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said the Gold Coast was well-placed to capitalise on growing demand of internationals.

"We know that most Australians are thinking about booking an interstate holiday, and this funding will ensure the Gold Coast is at the front of mind when they book their next trip," Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said.

Destination Gold Coast CEO Patricia O’Callaghan the extra funds will prove critical to the regrowth of the popular city after several lockdowns.

"We look forward to working with our industry partners to deliver a range of initiatives that are designed to stimulate our tourism economy and entice interstate visitors to holiday on the Gold Coast," Ms O’Callaghan said.

"I would encourage all Australians to look no further than the nation’s playground for a getaway that encompasses our iconic beaches and attractions to a stunning rainforest hinterland setting."

