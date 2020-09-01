Gold Coast's Newest Skin Clinic Looks Like Heaven On Earth

I don't know about you, but I spent a lot of my time in quarantine walking around the house in a face mask, and let me tell you my skin was glowing by the time restrictions started easing.

All those make up free days worked wonders for me, but now my social life is slowly returning to something resembling normal and my skin is not a fan.

So whether you're in the same boat as me, or if you just need an excuse to de-stress after the tumultuous year we've all had, you'll be glad to know Sskin has just opened here on the Gold Coast offering a range of facial and cosmetic treatments.

Founded by sisters Emilee and Amy Hembrow, Sskin offers luxurious experiences that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and ready to return to the outside world as your best self.

Treatments include microdermabrasion, skin needling, peels, facials, dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle treatments, skin boosters, lifts, and more.

If you want to get your glow back, call Sskin on 07 56609691 to make a booking or find out more.

