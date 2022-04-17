Gold Coast Man Hospitalised After Boat Capsized Off Palm Beach

One man has been taken to hospital after his fishing boat capsized just off Palm Beach earlier this morning.

The man in his 60’s and a friend were fishing off Palm Beach at around 6:20AM this morning when the boat flipped.

The man is then believed to have become stuck underneath the boat before a passer-by jumped in to save him.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Emergency services were called with an ambulance arriving to treat the man and his friend at the scene.

Paramedics then transported one of the men to Robina Hospital for further treatment where he now remains in stable condition.

The second man was uninjured.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.