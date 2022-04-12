Gold Coast Man Faces Multiple Charges Following Police Chase In Stolen Vehicle

A man has been charged over his alleged involvement in a police chase in a stolen vehicle across the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast police were led on a police chase across the Gold Coast after a man was alleged to have stolen a vehicle from Burleigh Heads.

The owner of the vehicle reported it missing on April 3 from the Gold Coast Highway in Burleigh Heads.

The white 2015 Toyota Hilux was spotted by police on Smith Street in Gaven just before midnight last night.

The Hilux was spotted again hours later at around 1:20AM in Burleigh Heads.

Police continued to pursue the driver who led police on a chase across the Gold Coast.

Despite deploying tyre spikes on West Burleigh Road, the driver of the stolen Hilux continued driving.

The driver eventually came to a stop on Cassia Drive in Varsity Lakes.

Police then apprehended a 56-year-old before transporting him back to the police station and charging him with multiple offences.

The offences include unlawful use of a motor vehicle, disqualified by Court Order repeat offender, driving of a motor vehicle without a licence and possessing anything for use in the commission of crime.

The 56-year-old man is set to face the Southport Magistrate’s Court on April 26.

