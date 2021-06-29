Gold Coast Heading into Snap 3-Day Lockdown With Parts of QLD

Parts of Queensland will enter a 3-day lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday night after further cases of community transmission were identified overnight.

Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed that a number of areas across South-East and Northern Queensland will be under lockdown orders.

“From 6pm tonight until 6pm on Friday, South East Queensland, Townsville City, Palm Island, Magnetic Island will go into lockdown. What we want to do is give our contact tracers time to get on top of this, this is absolutely essential. We want to make sure we stop the virus in its tracks.”

For the South East that will include the 11 local government areas currently under the mask mandate, Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, and Gold Coast.

Residents of these areas can leave their homes for four main reasons

To buy essentials such as groceries and medications

To buy essentials such as groceries and medications Work or study if you can’t do it from home

Work or study if you can’t do it from home Exercise in your local area

Exercise in your local area Healthcare or to provide care or support

Cafes, pubs and restaurants will remain open, but for takeaway or home delivery only, up to two visitors are allowed in homes each day, and masks are mandatory.

A total of three cases have been recorded overnight, one case of particular concern is a casual receptionist at the Prince Charles Hospital who recently travelled with family to Townsville and Magnetic Island.

Health officials are yet to determine what strain of the virus she has tested positive for. Two members of her family and a close friend have since come down with illness they're all being tested.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.