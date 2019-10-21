Gold Coast Duo Choomba To Take On Sunset Sessions

Australian dance music has just leveled up! Gold Coast duo Choomba are the exciting young talent to watch and who are going to be playing at Hit Presents, Great Keppel Island Hideaway Sunset Sessions!

Choomba came out with a debut EP that hit #4 on the overall Beatport Release Chart, #2 on the hyper competitive Tech-House Chart and came in at #36 on Australia’s overall Shazam Chart.

Now 7 months on, with a string of big shows under their belts, studio time with Diplo in his LA home and an impressive run of festival slots to close out the year - Choomba is back with new music to take summer into gear!

Their latest single, Wantchu, is that feel-good energetic song you've been looking for to take into summer, with elements of 2000's blog house with 2019 house and techno.

You can grab your tickets to see Choomba at Sunset Sessions here

