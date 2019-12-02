Gogeldrie Weir Caravan Park To Have A Committee

Leeton Shire Council have endorsed the establishment of a Committee for Gogeldrie Weir at its October Confidential Council Meeting.

Council’s Director of Environment and Engineering Peter Keane said that the purpose of the committee is to ensure the interests of Council and the community are met, oversee the day to day operations of the site where that obligation sits with Council and prepare for the strategic future of the site. A terms of reference will be developed for the committee.

“The Committee will of comprise between 3 to 5 persons including two elected councillors, community or stakeholder representatives. The two elected councillor representatives will be Cr Paul Smith and Deputy Mayor George Weston.”

Council has set aside up to $200,000 for critical repairs, upgrades to the sewerage management systems, the water supply system and the manager’s residence in support of site operations. An initial priority will be to ensure activity on the site has all the appropriate approvals.

Leeton Shire Council has managed the Gogeldrie Weir Recreational Facility for many years initially as a primitive campground and since 12 June 2012 as a Caravan Park. Mayor Paul Maytom considers Gogeldrie Weir a jewel in the Murrumbidgee River crown.

“There are few places as glorious as Gogeldrie Weir and Council is committed to ensuring it is available for everyone to enjoy.”

Missed the show? Catch up with Bronte & Sam here: