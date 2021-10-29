Go Behind The Scenes Of The Lifeline Townsville Call Centre

We reference the LifeLine number often on Hit 103.1, the crisis support workers are available anytime on 13 11 14. But what’s it actually like to have those lifesaving conversations? Renee Ericksen the Service Leader in Townsville for Lifeline Crisis Support and Suicide Prevention explains.

You can also speak with a crisis support worker online or via text, and if you'd like to become a Lifeline volunteer, see that information here.

If this content is upsetting please utilise Lifeline on 13 11 14