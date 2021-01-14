Go Behind The Scenes Of Thaiday And Hodges Stopping Into The Strand's Cbar

Cbar owner Allan Pike is all smiles after hosting Queensland NRL greats, Sam Thaiday and Justin Hodges.

The pair stopped in this week for a promotional opportunity ahead of their All Stars Rugby League rival fight night on February 12 at Townsville Entertainment Centre.

Allan told Hit 103.1 Mornings Announcer Carley that the Queenslanders stopped in for 15-20 minutes and were happy to have photos with fans while spotting some curious turtles.

While it was a first time experience for Hodges, it seems the 2002 Kirwan High Sports Captain, Thaiday has been a regular to the seaside spot! Hear more now:

Tickets to the All Stars Rugby League rival fight night are available now, but be quick and grab yours here!