Stadium Manager Explains The Feat Of Townsville Pulling Off Origin Game 1

It wasn't just us locals left stunned by State of Origin Game I in Townsville, the whole country was surprised.

The chance to launch the 2021 series was an opportunity that the Queensland Country Bank Stadium staff jumped straight into!

Stadium Manager Tom Kimball said it couldn't have been more opposite to a normal working week.

There was a long to-do list, but Tom says with so many of his staff being North Queenslanders, they gave their all to provide their fellow footy lovers a great experience.

From receiving that initial phone call to ordering tonnes of food items and organising staging for The Veronicas, Tom gives Hit 103.1's Carley Whittington all the details in the first episode of season 2 for #ThisIsTownsville.

Hear all the deets now!