Give Your Mum A Bougie Blow Dry For Mother's Day

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney in partnership with Balmain Paris Hair Couture has curated a hair styling suite to treat mums to a Balmain Hair Couture dry-up styling excellence experience.

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney is an idyllic space for mums to be treated to the Emerald City’s luxurious experiences. Begin with an indulgent afternoon tea experience in the sun-lit atrium of The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, before being treated to a pampering hairstyling experience by the Balmain Paris Hair Couture team, and step out in style to the vibrant streets of 1 Martin Place, where fashion, culture, lifestyle attractions are at hand.

Taking place in The Fullerton Hotel Sydney’s Lobby Room where the Balmain Paris Hair Couture team has transformed the private lounge into a hair haven for the day, guests will be treated to a day of complimentary blow dry and styling services by the esteemed stylists, utilising Balmain Paris Hair Couture’s Care & Styling collection. These luxurious dry-up styling appointments are available exclusively to mothers who enjoy The Fullerton Hotel Sydney’s Mother’s Day Chandon Brunch or Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea on Sunday, 9 May 2021.

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney’s indulgent Mother’s Day Chandon Brunch will feature an extensive buffet including a gourmet Omelette Station, breakfast favourites and beautifully prepared main dishes including Pan-seared Tasmanian Salmon with soy and ginger, Lemon and spice-rubbed Turkey and a range of flavourful desserts. Pricing is A$98 per person with a flute of Chandon Rose NV on arrival or A$118 per person including free-flow Mimosas and Chandon.

For reservations and enquiries call The Place restaurant on +61 (0) 2 8223 1110 or visit their website.

