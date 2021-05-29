Girl's Night Out Fund Raiser Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club

Get the squad together for a great night supporting the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project.

The 2nd GIRL'S NIGHT OUT is scheduled for Saturday 19 June 2021 at 6:30 PMtil late @ Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club

7580 Goulburn Valley HWY, Kialla , Vic 3631.



Hosted by Triple M’s own LEISHA BRODYK.





Tickets just $50! Get yours online HERE.

Dress Code : After 5/Cocktail.



* Food (includes all catering)

* Drinks at bar prices with $1 per drink sale going directly to the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project

* DJ until late

* Pamper Parlour

* Competitions and prizes