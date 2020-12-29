GG's Flowers Is A Florist With A Purpose

GG's Flowers is a local florist like no other. GG's Flowers started in a bathroom seven years ago with Nip and her sister Gayana, who has Down Syndrome. It has now grown to a large sized garden shed that provides meaningful employment for those with a disability. The shop now has many staff onsite who make flower designs, put together hampers, create bouquets and deliver to their wonderful customers.

The florist offers a range of flowers and arrangements, but they are best well known for their rainbow roses. A unique offering, the roses are grown to show off all the colours of the rainbow. These roses can be added to your order of an arrangement or ordered individually and in a bouquet. How cool is that!?

The florist can deliver to all of Canberra.

The next time you are looking for flowers, be sure to head to their website and purchase the perfect bunch (and feel good too about helping a fantastic local business!)

Check out our visit to GG's Flowers below: