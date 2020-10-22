Get Your Tickets To The Stop Domestic Violence Event This November On The Gold Coast!

Let’s be the change in the statistics of Domestic Violence! Make sure you grab your tickets for SKU Group's #STOP Domestic Violence event in the stunning penthouse room at The Island, Surfers Paradise on November 28.

Domestic Violence is everywhere, everyday. It's important that we, as a society, become more aware of this issue. A life that seems picture perfect from the outside, may really be struggling inside.

You'll have the opportunity to learn and listen to three amazing guest speakers. Each one has a story that is raw, real and relevant.

You'll hear from Dr Dinesh Palipana, who treats victims of Domestic Violence at the emergency room at the Gold Coast University Hospital, as well as a representative from The Macleod Refuge, that will take you on a journey from how they started, to where they are now. This is an extremely special refuge that empowers women and children who are escaping Domestic Violence. Their story will leave you speechless!

Not only that, Tanya Diessel & Skye Worth from the Gold Coast Community Legal Centre who will give you an insight into the laws that surround Domestic Violence from both sides: the victims and those who have allegations made against them. These two ladies are absolute superstars working at the Gold Coast Community Legal Centre that offers free legal advice and assistance to those disadvantaged or vulnerable. While the topics covered are serious, you can still expect some laughs, a delicious two-course lunch, flowing bubbles and a few surprises! Whether you bring a group of friends or come alone, you will be made to feel comfortable. So, what's included in your ticket? Three amazing local Gold Coast guest speakers that are continually making a difference in the lives of women and children affected by Domestic Violence

Two-course lunch

Two hour drinks package

Amazing prizes and giveaways

Raffles, with all proceeds going to the The Macleod Refuge and Gold Coast Community Legal Centre VIP ticket bonus inclusions:

Meet & greet with guest speakers

Premium upfront seating

Early entry

VIP Corporate package bonus inclusions:

Meet & greet with guest speakers

Premium upfront seating

Early entry

Corporate table signage

Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: 12pm-3pm

Location: The Island, Surfers Paradise

Tickets: General Admission $155 | VIP $185 | Table of 8 $1,200 | VIP Corporate $1,440

Get your tickets here!

Women 18+ | Men are also welcome to attend.

Don't forget to follow SKU Group on Facebook and Instagram.

You can find details on upcoming events here!

Missed the show? Check out the latest from Bianca, Dan & Ben here: