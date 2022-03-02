Get Your Tickets The Iconic Swan Hill Food & Wine Festival!

It's one of the largest events in our region and it's back for 2022! The Swan Hill Food and Wine Festival will be coming alive at Pioneers Settlement, Swan Hill from March 11-13!

The event, spread across three days, will host the best food and wine available from the region and our neighbours, with offerings for your tasting pleasure.

We'll be spoilt for choice with some of the best local wineries, Andrew Peace, Joy John Wines, Counter Top Wine, Prickly Moses, Fossey’s Gin, Brown Brothers and more!

As for food, you can expect Boo’s Place Café and Provedore, Twista Bros, Murray Mallee Wood Fired pizza and more!

Saturday March 12 will see all the best produce at your fingertips, as well as a fantastic line-up of entertainers, including Thirsty Merc on the main stage from 3pm!

Entertainment will kick off from 11:30am with the famous Grape Stomp, as well as the talents of our local dancers on the wharf, with music by Jason Davies. Kids will be entertained with face painting and a jumping castle!

Sunday March 13 will see the Produce & Design Market come alive, ran by the Sunrise Rotary Club. Home to the tastiest, crunchiest and juiciest produce from the region, it's an absolute delight for the senses and home to the most authentic produce currently in season.

Come and browse the many stalls stocking wine, local produce, homemade crafts, cakes, preserves and a variety of plants.

The kids can enjoy a jumping castle, hot and cold drinks, a barbecue and mini pancakes! It's the perfect Sunday morning outing for the whole family.

Tickets for the weekend are $30 for adults, $10 for kids aged 5-16 and kids under 5 are free. Get your tickets here!

Don't miss one of the biggest events on the calendar in the heart of Australia's food bowl!

