Get Your Hands On These Villa-Worthy Love Island Week 1 Outfits!
Images: Ben Symons
We've seen a whole week of the new season of Love Island Australia, and we're also seen some pretty killer outfits to go with it!
Love Island Australia announced their fashion partner for 2021 and it's none other than Showpo!
The partnership will show the Islanders wearing the latest spring/summer looks and swim collections, and they'll be supplying most of the clothes to them over all episodes! Think party and occasion wear, and, of course, casual poolside outfits.
Want to shop the hottest outfits from week 1? Check them out here:
Tina
Runaway The Label - Charli Top in Black
Runaway The Label - Charli Pants in Black
Jess
Runaway The Label - Calista Maxi Dress in Blue
Andrealyn Halterneck Dress in Pink Multi
Skylah Mini Cross Over Halter Dress in Green
Cammie Halter Neck Top in Black Stripe
Coyote Twist Detail Midi Dress in Pink
Lauren Strapless Corset Bodycon Mini Dress in Black
Luciana Rouched Front Top in Cobalt
Luciana Rouched V Waist Skirt in Cobalt
Runaway The Label - Ruby Shirt Dress in Fuchsia
Oceana Asymmetrical Mini Dress in Blue
Sorcha Halter Neck Mini Bodycon Dress in White
Sorcha Halter Neck Mini Bodycon Dress in Orange
Don't forget to check out the full Love Island Australia x Showpo villa looks here!
