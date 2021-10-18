Get Your Hands On These Villa-Worthy Love Island Week 1 Outfits!

Images: Ben Symons

We've seen a whole week of the new season of Love Island Australia, and we're also seen some pretty killer outfits to go with it! 

Love Island Australia announced their fashion partner for 2021 and it's none other than Showpo

The partnership will show the Islanders wearing the latest spring/summer looks and swim collections, and they'll be supplying most of the clothes to them over all episodes! Think party and occasion wear, and, of course, casual poolside outfits.

Want to shop the hottest outfits from week 1? Check them out here: 

Tina

Runaway The Label - Charli Top in Black

Runaway The Label - Charli Pants in Black 

Jess

Runaway The Label - Calista Maxi Dress in Blue 

 

Andrealyn Halterneck Dress in Pink Multi

Skylah Mini Cross Over Halter Dress in Green

Cammie Halter Neck Top in Black Stripe

Coyote Twist Detail Midi Dress in Pink 

Lauren Strapless Corset Bodycon Mini Dress in Black 

Luciana Rouched Front Top in Cobalt

Luciana Rouched V Waist Skirt in Cobalt

Runaway The Label - Ruby Shirt Dress in Fuchsia

Oceana Asymmetrical Mini Dress in Blue

Sorcha Halter Neck Mini Bodycon Dress in White

Sorcha Halter Neck Mini Bodycon Dress in Orange

Don't forget to check out the full Love Island Australia x Showpo villa looks here!

Amber Lowther

18 October 2021

Amber Lowther

